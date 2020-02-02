Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Bubba Watson and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Taylor hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor missed the green on his first shot on the 183-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.