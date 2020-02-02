In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, K.J. Choi hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 17 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Nate Lashley, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Choi chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Choi to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Choi hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 first, Choi got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Choi had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Choi to even for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Choi reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to even-par for the round.