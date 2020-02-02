  • Matt Kuchar shoots 2-under 69 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matt Kuchar hits his 159-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar's tight approach yields birdie at Waste Management

