In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 16th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 14 under; and Max Homa, Adam Long, Bubba Watson, and Scott Piercy are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Kuchar at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kuchar's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kuchar got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Kuchar hit his tee shot 327 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.