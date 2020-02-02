In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 14 under; and Max Homa, Adam Long, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 11th, Baddeley's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Baddeley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Baddeley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.