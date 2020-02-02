-
-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Aaron Baddeley chips in for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Aaron Baddeley chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 14 under; and Max Homa, Adam Long, and Bubba Watson are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 11th, Baddeley's 165 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Baddeley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Baddeley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.