  • Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 68 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Aaron Baddeley chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Baddeley chips in for birdie at Waste Management

    In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Aaron Baddeley chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.