  • Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 70 in round four of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman lands his 119-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman uses nice approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

    In the final round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman lands his 119-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.