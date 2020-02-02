In his final round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 16 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 15 under; and Bubba Watson, Max Homa, Justin Thomas, and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Hoffman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Hoffman's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

Hoffman's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffman's tee shot went 234 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Hoffman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.