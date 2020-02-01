In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Doc Redman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 34th at 6 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Hudson Swafford, Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, and Nate Lashley are tied for 9th at 11 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Redman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Redman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Redman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 3 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, Redman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Redman at even for the round.