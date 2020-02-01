-
Wyndham Clark shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wyndham Clark closes with birdie at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Wyndham Clark hits his 110-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt to close with birdie.
Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 16th at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 first, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Clark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
Clark hit his drive 344 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Native Area, setting himself up for a birdie on the 13th. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.
