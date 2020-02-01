-
Collin Morikawa shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
Highlights
Collin Morikawa holes bunker shot for eagle at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Collin Morikawa jars his greenside bunker shot to make eagle at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 18th at 9 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Hudson Swafford, Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, and Nate Lashley are tied for 9th at 11 under.
Morikawa got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 third, Morikawa chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Morikawa's 175 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
Morikawa hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Morikawa hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Morikawa's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 13th, Morikawa chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Morikawa hit his 233 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
