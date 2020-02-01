In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Collin Morikawa hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 18th at 9 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Hudson Swafford, Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, and Nate Lashley are tied for 9th at 11 under.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Morikawa chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Morikawa's 175 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

Morikawa hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Morikawa hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Morikawa's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Morikawa chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Morikawa hit his 233 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.