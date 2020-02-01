-
J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.
