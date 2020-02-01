Sebastián Muñoz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Muñoz had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Muñoz hit his 224 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 183-yard par-3 fourth green, Muñoz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at 1 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.