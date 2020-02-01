  • Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schaufele hits her 97-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Xander Schauffele sticks approach to set up birdie at Waste Management

    In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schaufele hits her 97-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.