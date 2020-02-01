-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele sticks approach to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schaufele hits her 97-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schauffele finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Schauffele's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Schauffele had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.
