Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Denny McCarthy lands his 129-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 63rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 13th, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, McCarthy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
