  • Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Denny McCarthy lands his 129-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Denny McCarthy sticks tee shot to set up birdie at Waste Management

    In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Denny McCarthy lands his 129-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.