Bryson DeChambeau putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau sinks 13-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bryson DeChambeau drains a 13-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Bryson DeChambeau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 42nd at 4 under; Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 4th at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Mark Hubbard are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Bryson DeChambeau had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
