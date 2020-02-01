  • Jon Rahm putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm rolls in an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm sinks 18-footer for birdie at Waste Management

    In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm rolls in an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.