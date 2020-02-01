-
Jon Rahm putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm sinks 18-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm rolls in an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his day tied for 11th at 10 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Jon Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jon Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Rahm's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rahm hit his next to the fringe reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
