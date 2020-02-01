-
Brandon Hagy shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandon Hagy sticks approach to set up eagle at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brandon Hagy lands his 206-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 15th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
Brandon Hagy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Hagy had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
