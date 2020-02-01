In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Talor Gooch hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Gooch his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into native area, Gooch hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 13th. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gooch hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th Gooch hit his tee shot 324 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 8 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Gooch at even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Gooch's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Gooch chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Gooch's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gooch had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.