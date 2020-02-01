Daniel Berger hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his round tied for 28th at 7 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Hudson Swafford, Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, and Nate Lashley are tied for 9th at 11 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Daniel Berger had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Daniel Berger to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Berger hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Berger had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Berger's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

Berger hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Berger had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.