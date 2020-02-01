Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Hudson Swafford is in 3rd at 13 under; and Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Conners's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Conners chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Conners hit his 231 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

Conners stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 163-yard par-3 16th. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 seventh green, Conners suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.