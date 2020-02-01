  • Corey Conners shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Corey Conners nearly jars his 130-yard tee shot, stopping his ball inside a foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners nearly aces No. 16 at Waste Management

