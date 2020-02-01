Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Homa finished his round tied for 12th at 10 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Hudson Swafford, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Max Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Homa hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Homa hit his tee shot 332 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Homa had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 7 under for the round.