In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sungjae Im hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 26th at 7 under; Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Im hit his 233 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 332-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Im's tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Im's 165 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.