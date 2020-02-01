In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Mitchell's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mitchell had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

Mitchell got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.