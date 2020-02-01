-
Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell's impressive tee shot leads to eagle at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Keith Mitchell hits his tee shot 319 yards and stops his ball 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would tap in for eagle.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Keith Mitchell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 21st at 8 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
At the 558-yard par-5 third, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Mitchell's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mitchell had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
Mitchell got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
