In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, J.J. Spaun hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 14th, Spaun's 177 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Spaun hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Spaun went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spaun hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.