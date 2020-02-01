In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ryder hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Ryder's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's his second shot went 21 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ryder's 156 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Ryder chipped in his fourth shot from 67 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Ryder reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Ryder at 2 over for the round.

Ryder hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 18th. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.