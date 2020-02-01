Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hubbard finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Scott Piercy and J.B. Holmes; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; and Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Mark Hubbard had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hubbard hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hubbard's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Hubbard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hubbard to 6 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 7 under for the round.