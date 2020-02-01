Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rodgers finished his day tied for 28th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On his second stroke on the 558-yard par-5 third, Patrick Rodgers went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 14th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.