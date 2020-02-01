-
-
Tom Hoge posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Tom Hoge chips in to birdie No. 16 at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
Tom Hoge hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hoge finished his round tied for 13th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Hudson Swafford and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Mark Hubbard, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Tom Hoge had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Hoge hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.