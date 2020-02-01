  • Tom Hoge posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge chips in to birdie No. 16 at Waste Management

