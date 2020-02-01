Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his round in 67th at 4 over; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Hudson Swafford, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hossler missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to 1 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hossler's tee shot went 174 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hossler hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Hossler to 5 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Hossler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 6 over for the round.