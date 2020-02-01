-
-
Adam Long putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Adam Long birdies No. 16 at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Long hits his 132-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Long hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 5th at 13 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-5 third, Adam Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Long's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Long had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Long's 182 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Long hit a tee shot 132 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.