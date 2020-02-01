  • Adam Long putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Long hits his 132-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Adam Long birdies No. 16 at Waste Management

