Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hadley hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Hadley chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hadley hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hadley chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hadley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hadley's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Hadley tee shot went 231 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.