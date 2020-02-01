  • Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Chesson Hadley nearly holes his 130-yard tee shot, bouncing his ball right by the cup before stopping it 4 feet from the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley nearly aces No. 16 at Waste Management

