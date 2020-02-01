  • Hudson Swafford posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hudson Swafford lands his 124-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
