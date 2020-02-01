-
-
Hudson Swafford posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Hudson Swafford birdies No. 2 at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hudson Swafford lands his 124-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Hudson Swafford hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Swafford finished his day tied for 3rd at 14 under with J.B. Holmes; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; and Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hudson Swafford had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hudson Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Swafford's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, Swafford missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Swafford had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.