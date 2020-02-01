Grayson Murray hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 58th at 2 under; Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Murray hit his 227 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Murray's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Murray reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Murray at 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Murray's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Murray had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.