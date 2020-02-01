John Huh hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 11th at 10 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Huh had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Huh's 213 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Huh had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Huh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Huh's 186 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 4 under for the round.