  • John Huh shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, John Huh hits his 129-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    John Huh's nice tee shot leads to birdie at Waste Management

