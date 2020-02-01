-
-
Harris English shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Harris English uses nice approach to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harris English lands his 146-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Mark Hubbard, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, English's 170 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
English got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.