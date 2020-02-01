  • Joel Dahmen shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Joel Dahmen hits his 130-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Waste Management

