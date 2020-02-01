-
Joel Dahmen shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Joel Dahmen hits his 130-yard tee shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day in 65th at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Dahmen got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 4 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
