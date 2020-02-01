Bud Cauley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 34th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Hudson Swafford, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, after his drive went to the native area Cauley stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Cauley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cauley had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Cauley hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.