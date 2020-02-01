-
-
Bud Cauley shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Bud Cauley's tee shot to 6 feet leads to birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bud Cauley hits his 129-yard tee shot 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Bud Cauley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 34th at 6 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Hudson Swafford, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, after his drive went to the native area Cauley stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Cauley to even for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cauley had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Cauley hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cauley hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.