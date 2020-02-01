-
-
Byeong Hun An shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Byeong Hun An gets up-and-down for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Byeong Hun An gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 8th at 12 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, An hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved An to even-par for the round.
An got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, An's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved An to even for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.