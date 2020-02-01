Carlos Ortiz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Ortiz finished his round tied for 34th at 6 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Hudson Swafford, Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, and Nate Lashley are tied for 9th at 11 under.

After a drive to the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Carlos Ortiz had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Ortiz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ortiz at 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

At the par-5 third, Ortiz chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ortiz chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.