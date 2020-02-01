  • Carlos Ortiz comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz sticks his 129-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Carlos Ortiz birdies No. 16 at Waste Management

    In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Carlos Ortiz sticks his 129-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.