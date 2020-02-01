Harry Higgs hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 25th at 7 under; Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the native area on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Higgs chipped in his fourth from 23 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Higgs at even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Higgs's 184 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.