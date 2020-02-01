-
Justin Thomas shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas reaches in two to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas finds the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his round tied for 21st at 8 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 15 under; Hudson Swafford, Adam Long, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, and Nate Lashley are tied for 9th at 11 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Thomas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Thomas's 149 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th Thomas hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Thomas at 2 under for the round.
