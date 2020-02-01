-
Andrew Landry shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry birdies No. 16 at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Andrew Landry hits his 130-yard tee shot 8 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Andrew Landry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 51st at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Landry had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Landry hit a tee shot 130 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Landry's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 under for the round.
