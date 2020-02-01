-
Adam Hadwin shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Hadwin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round tied for 39th at 5 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Hudson Swafford and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Mark Hubbard, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Hadwin's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Hadwin hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hadwin's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hadwin hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
