Keegan Bradley finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Keegan Bradley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 38th at 5 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Hudson Swafford, Byeong Hun An, Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley's tee shot went 231 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Bradley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th Bradley hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 23 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Bradley at even for the round.
