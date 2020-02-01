Russell Knox hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 20th at 8 under; Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Knox had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Knox hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 seventh green, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox had a 352-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Knox hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Knox hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 4 under for the round.