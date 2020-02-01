-
Russell Knox shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox cards birdie at No. 16 at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Russell Knox hits his 131-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Russell Knox hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 20th at 8 under; Webb Simpson and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Tony Finau are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Knox had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Knox hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 seventh green, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at even for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox had a 352-yard drive to the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Knox hit a tee shot 131 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th Knox hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 4 under for the round.
