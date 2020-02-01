  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 6-under 65 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama carded a 4-under 67.
    Extended Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama's Round 1 highlights from Waste Management

    In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama carded a 4-under 67.