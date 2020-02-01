In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 28th at 7 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Matsuyama chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Matsuyama's 187 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

At the 17th, 332-yard par-4, Matsuyama hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Matsuyama had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Matsuyama's 151 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 4 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Matsuyama had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.