-
-
Patton Kizzire shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day in 66th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
Kizzire got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 4 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.