James Hahn putts well in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, James Hahn hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his round tied for 20th at 8 under; Webb Simpson and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 16 under; Hudson Swafford and J.B. Holmes are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Scott Piercy, Mark Hubbard, Adam Long, Xander Schauffele, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, James Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 472-yard par-4 11th, Hahn went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Hahn hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
