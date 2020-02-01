-
Kevin Tway posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the third round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Tway reaches in two to set up birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kevin Tway finds the green in two, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Kevin Tway hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and finished the round bogey free. Tway finished his round tied for 35th at 6 under; Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 4th at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Mark Hubbard are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 558-yard par-5 13th, Kevin Tway got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Kevin Tway to even for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Tway had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Tway had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
