  • Xinjun Zhang shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xinjun Zhang sticks his 129-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Xinjun Zhang throws dart to set up birdie at No. 16 at Waste Management

    In the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xinjun Zhang sticks his 129-yard tee shot 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.