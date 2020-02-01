Xinjun Zhang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 16 under; Webb Simpson is in 2nd at 15 under; and J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Zhang hit a tee shot 129 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Zhang had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Zhang hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This bogey was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Zhang's 180 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 6 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Zhang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Zhang to 4 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Zhang's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.