-
-
Rickie Fowler shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Rickie Fowler birdies No. 6 at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler hits his 128-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 37th at 5 under; Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 14 under; J.B. Holmes is in 4th at 13 under; and Scott Piercy and Mark Hubbard are tied for 5th at 12 under.
At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
Fowler got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Fowler's 130 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fowler had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.