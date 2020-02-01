-
Gary Woodland shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 01, 2020
Highlights
Gary Woodland opens weekend with birdie at Waste ManagementIn the third round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Gary Woodland hits his 151-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Gary Woodland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 29th at 7 under; Webb Simpson is in 1st at 15 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 14 under; and Scott Piercy, J.B. Holmes, and Mark Hubbard are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Woodland had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Woodland's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Woodland hit his 221 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.
